President Tokayev Urges Kazakhstan's Full Digitalization Within Several Years

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan must become a fully-fledged digital country within three years, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a ceremonial address on the occasion of Republic Day, Trend reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan occupies a prominent position in international metrics regarding digital transformation and technological advancement.

"This is certainly encouraging, but the most important thing is not to rest on our laurels but to keep abreast of scientific and technological progress in order to develop a modern economy that meets the highest global standards. Therefore, we have declared digitalization and the implementation of artificial intelligence to be national development priorities," the president stated.

Tokayev emphasized the necessity for the nation to align with prevailing global paradigms.

"Otherwise, we could find ourselves in an extremely unenviable position, at the rear of global development, with dire consequences for the younger generations," he stressed.

Besides, according to him, Kazakhstan has already commenced the execution of pivotal initiatives within this domain.

"The first national supercomputer has been launched, another supercomputer based on Kazakhtelecom is operational, the AI ​​Sana program has been launched, the large-scale Alatau City project has begun, and measures are being taken to provide legislative support for all of this extremely important work," the head of state noted.

The president underscored the imperative to transition Kazakhstan into a comprehensive digital ecosystem within a three-year timeframe as the strategic goal.



"The deployment of artificial intelligence and digital technologies is imperative for the advancement of Kazakhstan's socio-economic landscape," he added.

To recall, the concept of e-government in Kazakhstan was first announced in former President Nursultan Nazarbayev's address on March 19, 2004. The eGov online portal was launched in 2006 after a program to establish e-government was approved. The site started as an informational platform. The second phase of e-government (2007–2008) includes interactive services that let citizens request certifications, ask government questions, and track their development online. Citizen Service Centers were established on January 5, 2007, a major milestone. Documents were difficult to obtain before the digital age due to long lines and corruption. Kazakhstan's digitalization soared in 2024, with 92 percent of public services being electronic. Biometric identity and QR signatures streamlined access, with over eight million QR code signatures registered and 18 million digital ID identifications.