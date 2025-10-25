Kannada Actress Involved In Hit & Run Case: Bengaluru Police To Question Divya Suresh

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 25 (IANS) The police investigation into the hit-and-run case reported from the Byatarayanapura Traffic Police Station in Bengaluru has revealed the involvement of Kannada actress and Big Boss Kannada contestant Divya Suresh, police said on Saturday.

Thirty-four-year-old Anita suffered a leg fracture, while two other riders travelling on the bike escaped with minor injuries in the incident.

According to the police, Divya Suresh is currently busy shooting for a project and will soon be taken into custody for questioning regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, a video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video shows the car ramming into a bike and speeding away, even as the victims fall onto the road screaming in pain.

The police have confirmed that the vehicle was driven by Divya Suresh, and eyewitnesses have also identified her as the driver.

The incident took place at around 1. 30 a.m. on October 4 in the Byatarayanapura locality. The complainant stated that the complaint was lodged later as they were initially occupied with arranging treatment for the injured victim.

An FIR has been registered against an unknown driver under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and under Sections 134(a), 134(b), and 187 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.

The complaint was filed by Kiran G., a resident of Deepanjalinagar. According to the FIR, a car coming from the direction of the Byatarayanapura Police Station collided with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.

Kiran, Anusha, and Anita were travelling on the bike to a hospital when they fell onto the road after the collision. Anita sustained a fracture in her leg.

However, the police are also verifying claims that the bike rider swerved slightly towards the car to avoid barking stray dogs, which may have caused the accident. Further investigation is underway.

The family of Anita stated that she has been advised to undergo surgery costing Rs 2 lakh. The doctors have also recommended an extended period of bed rest. They further mentioned that Divya Suresh has not contacted them.

After the incident, despite the victims calling for help, the car did not stop at the spot following the collision. It was the police who rushed to the scene and made arrangements to shift Anita-who was bleeding severely-to the hospital, they added.