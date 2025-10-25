403
India performs cloud seeding trial flight over New Delhi this week
(MENAFN) India conducted a trial cloud seeding flight over New Delhi this week in an attempt to address the city’s worsening air pollution, as smog levels, exacerbated by Diwali celebrations, pushed the capital’s air quality into the “very poor” range. The Hindu festival of Diwali, known for widespread firecracker use, has significantly worsened pollution levels, compounded by the seasonal winter emissions that trap smog over the city.
Delhi’s Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, confirmed that a cloud seeding flight took place on Thursday. During the flight, "cloud seeding flares were fired," he said. The purpose of this trial was to assess the aircraft’s readiness and endurance, evaluate the effectiveness of the cloud seeding equipment and flares, and test the coordination among various agencies involved in the operation.
As preparations continue for what could become the capital’s first instance of artificial rainfall, Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared the news on social media, noting that the weather department had forecast cloud presence between October 28 and 30. If conditions are favorable, the city could experience its first artificial rain on October 29. She called the initiative “historic” and emphasized its potential to establish a scientific method to combat the city’s persistent pollution problem.
In recent days, New Delhi’s air quality has continued to deteriorate, with pollution levels peaking due to the extensive use of firecrackers during Diwali. Air quality in the region worsens annually during winter, driven by factors like crop residue burning by nearby farmers and industrial emissions, which combine with weather patterns that limit the dispersal of smog.
Environmental experts attribute the poor air quality in the city of over 16 million people to a combination of human activities and atmospheric conditions. The federal government’s Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that pollution will remain in the “very poor to poor” category over the coming days, as New Delhi continues to battle one of its most severe smog episodes in recent memory.
