403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex-leader Nicolas Sarkozy gets sentenced for five years
(MENAFN) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy officially entered prison Tuesday morning to begin serving a five-year sentence for "criminal conspiracy" related to alleged Libyan financing of his 2007 election campaign.
Sarkozy arrived at La Santé prison in Paris, marking the first time a former French president has been formally incarcerated.
More than 100 supporters gathered near his residence, while his lawyer, Christophe Ingrain, told reporters that a request for his release would be filed "very quickly," noting that Sarkozy is expected to remain in custody for "three weeks to a month" pending an appeal court decision.
Before leaving home, Sarkozy posted a final statement on X, pledging to continue exposing what he called a "judicial scandal."
"I will continue to denounce this judicial scandal, this ordeal I have been enduring for more than ten years. So here is a case of illegal financing without the slightest financing! A long-running judicial inquiry launched on the basis of a document whose falsity is now established," he said.
Sarkozy emphasized that he seeks no special treatment.
"This morning I feel a profound sorrow for France, which has been humiliated by an expression of vengeance that has raised hatred to an unparalleled level. I have no doubt. The truth will triumph. But what a crushing price will have been paid," he added.
Last month, Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy in connection with the Libyan funding of his 2007 campaign. While the court found him guilty of conspiracy, he was acquitted of passive corruption and other illegal financing charges.
Sarkozy, who served as France’s president from 2007 to 2012, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
Sarkozy arrived at La Santé prison in Paris, marking the first time a former French president has been formally incarcerated.
More than 100 supporters gathered near his residence, while his lawyer, Christophe Ingrain, told reporters that a request for his release would be filed "very quickly," noting that Sarkozy is expected to remain in custody for "three weeks to a month" pending an appeal court decision.
Before leaving home, Sarkozy posted a final statement on X, pledging to continue exposing what he called a "judicial scandal."
"I will continue to denounce this judicial scandal, this ordeal I have been enduring for more than ten years. So here is a case of illegal financing without the slightest financing! A long-running judicial inquiry launched on the basis of a document whose falsity is now established," he said.
Sarkozy emphasized that he seeks no special treatment.
"This morning I feel a profound sorrow for France, which has been humiliated by an expression of vengeance that has raised hatred to an unparalleled level. I have no doubt. The truth will triumph. But what a crushing price will have been paid," he added.
Last month, Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy in connection with the Libyan funding of his 2007 campaign. While the court found him guilty of conspiracy, he was acquitted of passive corruption and other illegal financing charges.
Sarkozy, who served as France’s president from 2007 to 2012, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment