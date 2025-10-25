5 Key Factors Behind Jade Cargill's Heel Turn And What It Means For WWE Smackdown

Jade Cargill shocked WWE fans with her heel turn on SmackDown. Here are five major reasons why she made the switch, and what it means for Tiffany Stratton and Bianca Belair.

Tiffany Stratton has been WWE Women's Champion since January and is closing in on 300 days with the title. She has already defeated Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, and Trish Stratus. With the heel roster running thin, a major babyface turning heel creates new energy around her defenses. Cargill's shift gives Stratton a fresh dynamic and a dangerous new challenger as she approaches the one‐year milestone.

Cargill's inability to beat Stratton has been a recurring theme. She lost at SummerSlam after hitting her finisher too close to the ropes, allowing Stratton to escape with a break. Later, in a triple threat match with Nia Jax, Stratton retained again, even though Jax took the pin. That frustration mirrors classic WWE stories, like Seth Rollins struggling against Cody Rhodes, and it explains why Cargill finally snapped.

Wrestlers often need reinvention when their personas grow stale. Cargill's heroic role never fully clicked, despite her star aura and physical dominance. Fans sensed she was better suited for a villainous edge. WWE has a long history of stars benefiting from such changes-Naomi's heel turn this year led her to Money in the Bank and the Women's World title. For Cargill, the switch could be the spark that finally brings her championship glory.

Cargill and Bianca Belair once held the Women's Tag Team titles together, alongside Naomi as part of WWE's“Big Three.” But cracks appeared after Cargill was attacked backstage before WarGames. Naomi was later revealed as the attacker, believing Cargill tried to replace her. Belair stayed neutral, even refereeing a match at Evolution. With Belair expected to return as a face, her history with Cargill sets the stage for a heated showdown, now with clear heel‐face roles.

Even before the official turn, Cargill showed flashes of arrogance. She dismissed Stratton as unworthy and claimed they weren't on the same level. She even pushed Bayley out of conversations with Naomi and Belair. While she carried herself like a star, her demeanor often leaned toward villainy. The heel turn simply aligns her presentation with the attitude she has displayed all along.