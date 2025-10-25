403
Lithuania shuts down two main airports after helium balloons smuggling
(MENAFN) Lithuania has temporarily suspended operations at its two main airports and closed all crossings with Belarus after a series of helium balloons once again breached its airspace this month.
Authorities announced that both Vilnius and Kaunas airports would remain closed for safety reasons until 2 a.m. local time (2300 GMT), while the border with Belarus would stay sealed until noon on Saturday.
Officials stated that the balloons are allegedly being used by smugglers to deliver illicit cigarettes into Lithuania. The government accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko—known for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin—of ignoring the ongoing problem.
“The national security commission will meet again next week to assess the influence of decisions already made and what else could be done in the short term to make it painful to the smugglers and to Lukashenko’s regime, which allows them to thrive,” Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said in a statement.
According to the national crisis management center, radar systems detected “tens of balloons” on Friday. Authorities added that Vilnius airport had also been forced to shut down twice earlier this month—on October 5 and again Tuesday—after similar airspace violations involving 25 balloons.
