U.S.-China Trade Negotiations Kick Off in Malaysia
(MENAFN) The world's two largest economies initiated fresh economic negotiations Saturday in Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, a Chinese news agency reported.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is spearheading the American delegation, while Vice Premier He Lifeng leads China's team. The discussions will address critical matters concerning bilateral trade and economic ties, building upon "consensus reached during multiple phone calls by the two nations' leaders this year," China's Commerce Ministry announced Thursday in an official statement.
This represents the fifth round of high-level negotiations between Washington and Beijing. Previous sessions took place across four global cities: Geneva, London, Stockholm, and Madrid.
Both nations currently observe a tariff ceasefire agreement finalized in August, extending through November 10. The truce marks the third such pause since Trump escalated duties to 145% before scaling back. Beijing had previously imposed retaliatory tariffs reaching 125% on American imports.
The timing coincides with Malaysia's role as host for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, scheduled from Sunday through Tuesday.
