Starmer backs his proposed digital ID system after backlash
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has faced increasing backlash over his government’s proposed digital identification system, but he continues to defend it as a necessary step to modernize the country and simplify daily life. The digital ID plan, introduced last month, has sparked significant criticism, with opponents accusing Starmer of misjudging public sentiment and creating a “reverse Midas touch” situation.
More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition against the proposal, and recent polling shows a shift in public opinion. Initially, in early summer, 35% supported the idea, but after the plan was announced, opposition outstripped support, resulting in a net disapproval of 14%.
Despite this, Starmer argued that digital IDs would streamline processes, reduce bureaucracy, and make life easier for citizens. “Digitization has already transformed so many parts of our lives – from how we shop, travel, and bank,” Starmer said in a statement on Thursday. “But there’s so much more we can do to make people’s lives easier, simpler, and more secure.”
He emphasized that the initiative would empower individuals by reducing the need to search for physical documents or deal with unnecessary paperwork. “The digital ID is about putting power back in people’s hands,” he stated, highlighting its potential to help people access services like banking, employment, and childcare more easily. He also pointed to other countries that have successfully implemented similar systems, suggesting the UK should follow suit.
The proposed system would allow every British citizen and legal resident to digitally prove their identity, even without a passport or driving license. This could make it easier to apply for jobs, open bank accounts, or secure mortgages without needing physical documentation or relying on private verification services.
Starmer sought to reassure the public by clarifying that the digital ID would not be required for accessing essential services, such as healthcare. “The identification system would never be needed to get into hospital,” he stressed, attempting to allay privacy concerns.
However, opposition parties continue to voice strong objections. Max Wilkinson, the Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesperson, dismissed the plan as “intrusive, expensive, and unnecessary,” arguing that Starmer was trying to “put lipstick on a very expensive pig.” He warned that relaunching the scheme wouldn’t change its fundamental issues.
The controversy highlights the growing tension in the UK over the balance between the convenience of digital technologies and concerns about privacy, as the government pushes forward with its ambitious modernization agenda.
