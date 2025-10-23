Redefine Home Comfort Through Design: Yoolax Launches Seasonal Brand Campaign with the Theme“Relax, Yoolax Covers It”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoolax is proud to launch its seasonal brand campaign under the theme“Relax, Yoolax covers it.” Running over the coming months, the campaign explores how thoughtful design can elevate everyday life-making homes feel calmer, cozier, and more in tune with modern needs. From harsh sunlight that disrupts a morning coffee, to wide windows that compromise privacy, to outdoor spaces rendered unusable by low afternoon glare, these small yet familiar frustrations often chip away at comfort at home. Yoolax sets out to resolve each of these pain points with practical, scenario-focused solutions, bringing warmth and ease back into daily living.

Throughout the seasonal campaign, Yoolax will spotlight three core collections-Yoolax Motorized Dual Shades, Yoolax Motorized Top Down Bottom Up Shades, and Yoolax Motorized Outdoor Shades-Together, they demonstrate how smart, intentional design can turn routine moments into more relaxed, enjoyable experiences at home.

Yoolax Motorized Top Down Bottom Up Shades: Precise Light Control for Work and Reading Spaces







For spaces that demand both daylight and privacy-like street-facing rooms or ground-floor homes-Motorized Top Down Bottom Up Shades offer an elegant solution. By allowing the top and bottom rails to move independently, these shades let natural light in from the upper portion of the window while keeping the lower half covered-shielding daily activities from outside view.

During the day, sunlight can gently filter through the top, brightening the space without compromising privacy. At night, the entire window can be covered for near-total blackout, creating a more restful and secure environment.

Designed with modern living in mind, the shades are cordless and child-safe certified, eliminating hazards in family homes. They are also compatible with seven Alexa devices, including Echo Plus 2nd Gen and Echo Show, making it simple to control light through voice commands or smart scheduling. Beyond convenience, the cellular honeycomb structure delivers insulation and sound absorption, ensuring comfort across all seasons and reducing outside noise for quieter moments indoors.

YOUTUBE:

-p alt="Yoolax" />

Yoolax Motorized Dual Shades: Flexible Light and Privacy Control for Everyday Living

Managing light and privacy can be a daily challenge-whether it's midday glare disrupting a nap, or the need to feel more secure in your personal space. Traditional shades often force a tradeoff between natural light and privacy, making it hard to strike the right balance.

Motorized Dual Roller Shades combine two fabrics in one compact system-a light-filtering layer to soften daylight and a room-darkening layer for full blackout. The layers operate independently, giving households precise control to balance brightness, temperature, and privacy throughout the day. With motorized options, adjustments can be made by remote, app, or voice command through Alexa, or Google Home, making it easy to wake to gentle morning light or transition to complete privacy at night.

Beyond functionality, the shades' cordless design makes them safe for children and pets, while a wide range of fabric options-from sheer to zebra to blackout-ensures they fit seamlessly into any interior style

Yoolax Motorized Outdoor Shades: Sun Control and Privacy for Patios and Balconies

Balconies, patios, and courtyards are meant for gatherings, but harsh sunlight often disrupts the atmosphere. Traditional manual shades add to the frustration with clumsy adjustments, while reliance on outlets or rising energy costs makes outdoor comfort feel anything but“relax.”

Motorized Outdoor Shades are designed to restore ease to these spaces. Available in multiple openness levels-blackout, 1%, 3%, and 5%-a variety of fabric options are available to suit different light transmission needs, striking the right balance between brightness, visibility, and privacy. Whether softening glare during an afternoon get-together or ensuring seclusion in the evening, the shades create an environment that adapts seamlessly to the moment.

An integrated solar panel powers the system using sunlight itself, eliminating the need for wall sockets or external wiring. The result is not only more energy-efficient but also cleaner and more aesthetically streamlined. Capable of spanning up to 197 inches in width, these shades are especially suited for large outdoor openings, turning patios and balconies into all-day living zones. By combining tailored fabric performance, sustainable power, and smart convenience, Yoolax makes it possible to enjoy outdoor spaces with the same comfort and privacy as indoors.

YOUTUBE:

Join the Seasonal“Relax, Yoolax Covers It” Campaign - Where Design Meets Everyday Comfort

Yoolax's core collections are now featured as part of an ongoing seasonal brand campaign, inviting households to reimagine their spaces through the lens of comfort, privacy, and smart design. Rather than a short-term promotion, this campaign spans the coming months-offering continued inspiration on how thoughtful shading solutions can ease daily frustrations and elevate home living.

Across social platforms, a growing community KOLs are sharing their real-life experiences with Yoolax. From tackling glare in shared spaces to enhancing the privacy of cozy corners, their stories bring the brand's philosophy to life. One standout example comes from Instagram creator @houseobsessed watch here, who showcases how Yoolax Motorized Outdoor Shades transformed a sun-drenched patio into a shaded, private retreat-turning an exposed outdoor space into a calm extension of the home.

This shared movement turns the campaign into more than just a product spotlight - it's a collective shift toward creating homes where comfort is intentional, beautiful, and easy to achieve. Explore the collections, experience the benefits, and join the growing community discovering that when it comes to light, privacy, and ease-“Relax, Yoolax covers it.”

About Yoolax

Yoolax believes that true comfort begins with the spaces we return to every day. Guided by the idea of“Relax, Yoolax covers it,” the brand designs shading solutions that ease the small but persistent frictions of home life - glare that breaks focus, exposure that compromises privacy, and heat that unsettles shared spaces.

The result is more than just window coverings - it's a way to bring ease into everyday life, turning ordinary routines into quiet moments of calm. Yoolax designs help create homes where comfort feels effortless and always within reach. Explore the full range on Amazon, and discover how simple it can be to transform your space with smart, thoughtful shading.

Website: ?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PRpay&utm_campaign=homepage

Amazon:



Contact: Alvin Chen,...