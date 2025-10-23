403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France Supports International Stabilization Force for Gaza
(MENAFN) French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux reiterated on Wednesday France’s intention to participate in an international stabilization force for the Gaza Strip, aligned with a US-led ceasefire initiative.
"Several states have expressed their readiness to contribute to this stabilization force, a force that would support the Palestinian security forces, which we are also assisting in redeploying within the Gaza Strip," Confavreux stated during a press briefing.
He highlighted that France, together with its British and American allies, aims to submit a draft resolution to the UN Security Council in the near future.
"We believe this would provide stronger international legal backing and make it possible for other countries to join this international stabilization force. That is why we continue to emphasize the need for a UN Security Council mandate," Confavreux explained.
He pointed out that the stabilization effort is based on three fundamental components, the foremost being the redeployment of Palestinian security forces within Gaza to maintain order.
"We need to determine to what extent we can obtain a mandate that will then define the framework, the mechanisms, and the contributions required. Things need to be put in place step by step," Confavreux added.
He reiterated that the current priority is securing a Security Council mandate that will outline the framework and operational mechanisms for the stabilization force, paving the way for participation from multiple nations.
"Several states have expressed their readiness to contribute to this stabilization force, a force that would support the Palestinian security forces, which we are also assisting in redeploying within the Gaza Strip," Confavreux stated during a press briefing.
He highlighted that France, together with its British and American allies, aims to submit a draft resolution to the UN Security Council in the near future.
"We believe this would provide stronger international legal backing and make it possible for other countries to join this international stabilization force. That is why we continue to emphasize the need for a UN Security Council mandate," Confavreux explained.
He pointed out that the stabilization effort is based on three fundamental components, the foremost being the redeployment of Palestinian security forces within Gaza to maintain order.
"We need to determine to what extent we can obtain a mandate that will then define the framework, the mechanisms, and the contributions required. Things need to be put in place step by step," Confavreux added.
He reiterated that the current priority is securing a Security Council mandate that will outline the framework and operational mechanisms for the stabilization force, paving the way for participation from multiple nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment