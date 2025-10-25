Uzbekistan, Belgium Discuss Expanding Trade And Investment Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As part of his official visit to Brussels, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with King Philippe of the Belgians at the Royal Palace of Laeken to discuss the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres, Trend reports.

King Philippe highly appreciated the fruitful results of the talks between the President of Uzbekistan and the leadership of the European Union and sincerely congratulated the country on the signing of the historic Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation with the European Union.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the steady development of Uzbek-Belgian relations. Active contacts have been established at the ministerial level, political consultations are held regularly, and friendship groups have been formed in the parliaments of both countries.

Mutual trade turnover continues to grow, and Belgian companies are successfully operating in Uzbekistan, particularly in the fields of textiles, logistics, and services. Last year, the Benelux Chamber of Commerce opened its representative office in Tashkent.

During the conversation, both sides underscored the importance of organizing new business missions of Belgian companies to Uzbekistan and holding joint cultural events.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Mirziyoyev invited King Philippe to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, a signing ceremony for the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Uzbekistan and the European Union took place in Brussels on October 24, in the presence of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The new agreement updates and significantly expands the legal framework for Uzbekistan-EU relations, replacing the 1996 Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.