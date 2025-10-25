403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad: Kuwait Dedicates Special Attention To External Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday affirmed that Kuwait dedicates special attention to its external relations that has reached the climax at the present time under aegis of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad was speaking during a reception held by the Swiss Embassy on the occasion of inaugurating its new headquarters in Qadsiya, where the Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, took part in the ceremony, also attended by the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and the Swiss Ambassador to Kuwait, Dr. Tiziano Balmelli.
In his address, read in French, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad said the State of Kuwait, since independence, has devoted particular concern for its foreign relations namely with the states that occupy special stature in the international order. These relations have reached the peak currently under sponsorship of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir, he continued, is leading the country wisely in a delicate and sensitive period in the history of the region, extending his gracious hand to the sisterly and friendly states in the East and the West. He also specializes particular attention to the Kuwaiti-Swiss relations and recommends continuing the cementing of cooperation between "our two friendly countries in line with his strategic thoughts."
The Swiss Embassy inauguration recalls the beginning when the State of Kuwait and the Swiss Federation decided on June 16, 1966, to establish relations, "and I was honored to lay the corner stone of the ties between the two sides," His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad said.
In the same year, the two sides decided to designate "me as a general consular of the State of Kuwait to the Swiss Federation, headquartered in Geneva, and I served in the post for two years before I left for Tehran where I served as Ambassador Extraordinary in 1968," His Highness Sheikh Nasser recalled.
He also brought to recollections his studies in Switzerland that he had received until 1959 and that he during this period was fascinated with the Swiss spirit of order, perseverance and perfection.
During the same year, Switzerland designated its ambassador to Lebanon as a non-resident envoy to Kuwait and the late Murad Behbehani was named the honorary consul.
Kuwait was the second Gulf state to establish relations with the Swiss Federation, he said, adding that Switzerland opened the embassy in Kuwait in 1975.
His Highness Sheikh Nasser also recalled that when he took over the premiership post in 2006, the government decided to establish an embassy in Bern in April of this year, adding that he paid a visit to the federation between 12-16 September 2011. (more)
tib
His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad was speaking during a reception held by the Swiss Embassy on the occasion of inaugurating its new headquarters in Qadsiya, where the Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, took part in the ceremony, also attended by the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and the Swiss Ambassador to Kuwait, Dr. Tiziano Balmelli.
In his address, read in French, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad said the State of Kuwait, since independence, has devoted particular concern for its foreign relations namely with the states that occupy special stature in the international order. These relations have reached the peak currently under sponsorship of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir, he continued, is leading the country wisely in a delicate and sensitive period in the history of the region, extending his gracious hand to the sisterly and friendly states in the East and the West. He also specializes particular attention to the Kuwaiti-Swiss relations and recommends continuing the cementing of cooperation between "our two friendly countries in line with his strategic thoughts."
The Swiss Embassy inauguration recalls the beginning when the State of Kuwait and the Swiss Federation decided on June 16, 1966, to establish relations, "and I was honored to lay the corner stone of the ties between the two sides," His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad said.
In the same year, the two sides decided to designate "me as a general consular of the State of Kuwait to the Swiss Federation, headquartered in Geneva, and I served in the post for two years before I left for Tehran where I served as Ambassador Extraordinary in 1968," His Highness Sheikh Nasser recalled.
He also brought to recollections his studies in Switzerland that he had received until 1959 and that he during this period was fascinated with the Swiss spirit of order, perseverance and perfection.
During the same year, Switzerland designated its ambassador to Lebanon as a non-resident envoy to Kuwait and the late Murad Behbehani was named the honorary consul.
Kuwait was the second Gulf state to establish relations with the Swiss Federation, he said, adding that Switzerland opened the embassy in Kuwait in 1975.
His Highness Sheikh Nasser also recalled that when he took over the premiership post in 2006, the government decided to establish an embassy in Bern in April of this year, adding that he paid a visit to the federation between 12-16 September 2011. (more)
tib
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment