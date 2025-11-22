Industry Ministry Allocates 185,000 Sqm For New Industrial Projects In 16 Governorates

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Ministry of Industry has announced the results of the 12th exceptional offering of serviced industrial land, following the closure of applications on 6 November. The Industrial Development Authority received around 209 investment applications through the Egypt Industrial Digital Platform for the plots on offer.

The round resulted in the allocation of 100 land plots for new industrial projects across 16 governorates, covering a total of 185,000 sqm. The projects span several sectors, including food industries, engineering, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles and building materials.

Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir said the offering coincided with the state's celebrations of the anniversary of the October Victory. He noted that it represents a core pillar of the ministry's integrated industrial policy, which aims to ensure the sustainable provision of serviced industrial land to serious investors-supporting national efforts to improve the investment climate, localise production chains and position Egypt as a regional industrial hub.

Al-Wazir explained that the allocation process was conducted through a precise and transparent electronic preference system. For the first time, the platform allowed each investor to select both a primary and an alternative plot, increasing their chances of securing suitable land.

The offering also introduced a mechanism allowing investors to propose a price per square metre above the announced base price as a final criterion in the event of a tie between applicants for the same plot.

A wide package of facilitations was provided, including the availability of land through both ownership and usufruct systems at prices that reflect the actual cost of utilities. Reservation down payments were reduced, financial guarantees and bid submission fees were scrapped, and feasibility study requirements were simplified.

The ministry added that applicants can review their application status and the offering results via the madein platform. They will also receive notifications by text message and email regarding their allocated plots.

It further confirmed that the previous mechanism granting priority to serious investors who did not receive land in this round remains in place – provided they do not request a refund of their reservation payment and submit complete technical and financial studies.

Al-Wazir concluded that industrial land offerings will continue on a regular basis in the coming period, in order to support sustainable industrial development, deepen local manufacturing and maintain a fair and transparent environment for both local and foreign investors.