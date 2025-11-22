403
South Africa's Planning Minister Says His Highness The Amir's Participation In G20 Summit Bolsters Global Cooperation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation of the Republic of South Africa, Maropene Lydia Ramokgopa, affirmed that the participation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in the G20 Summit adds depth and credibility to global deliberations on the economy, development, and international stability.
In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), She said that South Africa was eagerly anticipating the participation of His Highness the Amir at the 2025 G20 Summit. She noted that this anticipation stemmed from the strong international regard for Qatar's leadership in advancing peace, development, and major infrastructure initiatives across the globe.
She indicated that Qatar had assumed an increasingly significant role in advancing its infrastructure and in addressing peace and security challenges with seriousness. She stressed that Qatar's wise leadership in these areas had garnered broad and growing international recognition.
She stressed that His Highness the Amir's participation in the G20 Summit will contribute to strengthening regional and international coordination, reinforcing the multilateral framework represented by the G20, and supporting global dialogue efforts aimed at ensuring the effective follow-up of international resolutions. She noted that this would help the international community address major economic and development issues, particularly those related to infrastructure and the strengthening of multilateral institutions.
On bilateral relations, Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation of the Republic of South Africa noted that ties between Qatar and South Africa continue to expand across several sectors, particularly energy, infrastructure, and investment. She praised the strength of the relationship, describing it as founded on mutual respect and a shared commitment to building productive and strategic partnerships.
She noted that South Africa's Ministers of Electricity and Energy, and of Public Works and Infrastructure, had recently paid official visits to the State of Qatar. She said the Minister of Electricity and Energy's visit focused on enhancing cooperation in the gas and energy sectors, while the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure explored partnership opportunities in infrastructure development. She added that South Africa is keen to deepen cooperation with Qatar in these two vital sectors to advance sustainable development and benefit both South Africa and the wider African continent.
She said that South Africa, which chairs the AU Presidential Infrastructure Initiative, regards cooperation with countries such as the State of Qatar as a key pillar in supporting regional growth and driving shared African development objectives.
She added that trade between Qatar and South Africa has continued to grow at a steady pace, supported by rising diplomatic coordination rooted in mutual trust and shared political and economic priorities.
She stressed that the continued exchange of high-level visits between the leadership of the two countries stands as clear testimony to the robustness and depth of their bilateral relations. She added that joint cooperation in the areas of economy, energy, and infrastructure underscores a shared strategic vision focused on advancing sustainable development and strengthening economic security regionally and globally.
She also noted that the Global South, particularly African countries, regards the G20 Summit as a historic opportunity to amplify its collective voice on the economic and financial issues that directly impact their societies. She underscored that South Africa, in its capacity as summit president, represents the African continent as a whole through an ambitious agenda with clearly defined priorities.
She added that these priorities include combating illicit financial flows that deprive African economies of vital natural and financial resources, promoting transparency, and strengthening financial oversight systems to mobilize the resources required for sustainable development.
She added that the elevated cost of international debt continues to represent a significant challenge for African nations. She explained that South Africa is engaged in advancing this issue for the benefit of the continent as a whole, especially in view of prevailing global economic pressures.
She highlighted that South Africa's G20 presidency constitutes a historic milestone for the African continent, as it is the first time an African nation has assumed leadership of this global platform. She emphasized that South Africa recognizes the significant responsibility it carries in advancing the continent's interests within the global economic architecture.
She added that her country anticipates the summit's outcomes and final statements will contribute to greater stability in the global economy, development, and the international financial system.
Concluding her remarks to QNA, Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation of South Africa, Maropene Lydia Ramokgopa, expressed South Africa's deep appreciation for Qatar's pioneering role on the international stage in support of global dialogue and multilateralism. She emphasized that enhanced cooperation between Qatar and South Africa will serve the interests of both the region and the wider international community. Qatar South Africa G20 Summit
