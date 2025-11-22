Ukraine And US To Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Peace Plan
Français
fr
L'Ukraine prévoit des“consultations” en Suisse avec les Américains
Русский
ru
Украина и США намерены провести переговоры в Швейцарии
The planned meeting was made public on Facebook by Roustem Oumerov, head of the Ukrainian Security Council. The Swiss foreign ministry has not yet confirmed this.
“In the next few days, we will be launching consultations in Switzerland between senior Ukrainian and American officials on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement”, Umerov posted.
“Ukraine is approaching this process with a clear understanding of its interests. This is a new stage in the dialogue that has been going on for a few days, the main aim of which is to harmonise our vision of the next steps”, he added.
