Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Ukraine And US To Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Peace Plan

2025-11-22 02:08:31
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Ukraine and the United States will meet in Switzerland within days to hold talks a recently proposed peace plan. This content was published on November 22, 2025 - 14:16 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The planned meeting was made public on Facebook by Roustem Oumerov, head of the Ukrainian Security Council. The Swiss foreign ministry has not yet confirmed this.

“In the next few days, we will be launching consultations in Switzerland between senior Ukrainian and American officials on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement”, Umerov posted.

“Ukraine is approaching this process with a clear understanding of its interests. This is a new stage in the dialogue that has been going on for a few days, the main aim of which is to harmonise our vision of the next steps”, he added.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has not yet responded to requests from Keystone-ATS.

Switzerland and Ukraine sign a treaty to cooperate in the reconstruction of the war-torn country.

