Cybersecurity Shifts Toward Perimeter Defence As Middle East Firms Prioritise Resilience

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and geopolitical tensions escalate, organizations across the Middle East are rethinking their cybersecurity strategies. The region's boardrooms are moving beyond compliance-driven approaches, embracing cyber resilience as a strategic enabler - one that builds trust across digital supply chains and differentiates businesses in an increasingly competitive landscape.

OPSWAT, a U.S.-based cybersecurity firm specializing in protecting critical infrastructure, is seeing 30% year-on-year growth, driven by rising demand for perimeter defence - a segment often overlooked amid the surge in investment in Security Operations Centers (SOCs), threat intelligence, and endpoint detection.

“Digital transformation has made environments more complex, and that complexity brings more threats,” said James Neilson, Senior Vice President, International at OPSWAT on the sidelines of Gitex Global.“While advanced defenders focus on detection and response, basic perimeter defense has been underinvested globally. That's where OPSWAT leads.”

The company's growth in the Middle East is backed by tangible investments, including its OPX lab and briefing centre in Dubai, which serves as a hub for training, technology demonstrations, and ecosystem integration. OPSWAT plans to replicate this model in Saudi Arabia, further deepening its regional footprint.

A significant portion of OPSWAT's business - around 40% - is tied to defense and intelligence sectors, making it a key player in supporting national security goals. The firm's technologies are designed for air-gapped environments found in military, energy, and industrial systems, where zero-trust principles are paramount. OPSWAT's solutions scan and secure files before they enter these isolated networks, often using data diodes to ensure one-way data transfer and prevent malware callbacks.

“Critical infrastructure doesn't just apply a patch - it scans every component for malware first,” Neilson explained.“With thousands of files from multiple vendors in a single update, that's the only sensible approach.”

Looking ahead, Neilson sees a shift in cybersecurity investment back toward strengthening the perimeter. As organizations realize that fewer breaches mean less strain on internal defenses, OPSWAT's focus on preemptive protection is gaining traction.“In the next 12 months, we expect perimeter security to be a defining trend,” he said.“And that's good news for OPSWAT.”