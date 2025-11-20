UAE Secures Top Arab Spot In 2025 Global Knowledge Index Announced At 10Th Knowledge Summit

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE is the leading performer among Arab states in the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2025.

The announcement was made at the 10edition of the Knowledge Summit held at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme 'Knowledge Markets: Developing Sustainable Communities.'

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) previewed the rankings of Arab countries in the index revealed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

A panel discussion titled 'Global Knowledge Index Launch' announced that the UAE secured the top position among Arab countries in the GKI.

Saudi Arabia claimed second place, followed by Qatar in third. Switzerland ranked first globally, followed by Singapore and Sweden.

Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Adviser and Project Manager, Knowledge Project – UNDP, said the GKI was made to exchange successful practices and close the gaps between countries.

“We have a weakness with the data from the education sector. We noticed some countries not working hard to achieve development or using knowledge for development,” Dr. Torky said.

He pointed out that anyone should have access to knowledge as it helps build a productive human that has an impact on the society.

“Knowledge transfers quicker these days through the internet. All humans should have access to the internet to get their share of knowledge,” he added.

Pedro Conceição, Director, Human Development Report Office, UNDP, said the GKI is important for countries to set policies and roadmaps for developing their nations.

“Such reports make a difference because countries care about how they rank and compare with each other. It is a must to understand what other countries do better than others and what they can learn to develop themselves,” Conceição said.

“Knowledge is critical for development and can be used by many people. Knowledge is produced by people working together. Investing in people and entities is important to produce knowledge.”

Her Excellency Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie, Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Sierra Leone, said the core functions in her country are research, teaching, and community service.

“We believe universities have to take their right position in engaging in research and how to ensure it is sustainable and create space for innovative young people,” H.E. Wurie said.

“Knowledge is a very important tool for development because it designs policies. I think countries are not doing enough, especially in the developing countries. We need to do more within developing countries to position knowledge in the frontline.”