403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US authorizes potential sale of advanced missile systems to India
(MENAFN) The US State Department has authorized the potential sale of a Javelin anti-tank missile system and Excalibur guided artillery rounds to India, with the total package valued at $92.8 million, as stated by reports.
India requested 100 FGM-148 Javelin rounds, one fly-to-buy missile, and 25 Command Launch Units, valued at $45.7 million. Separately, the State Department approved up to 216 M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles and related support equipment, estimated at $47.1 million. The deal includes technical assistance, repair services, and access to relevant US technical data.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions," the US agency said. It also emphasized that the sale "will not alter the basic military balance" in the region.
The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions over US tariffs on Indian goods and India’s previous purchases of Russian oil. Recently, the two nations signed a 10-year defense framework, and India finalized a deal to import 2.2 million tons of US liquefied petroleum gas annually.
India requested 100 FGM-148 Javelin rounds, one fly-to-buy missile, and 25 Command Launch Units, valued at $45.7 million. Separately, the State Department approved up to 216 M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles and related support equipment, estimated at $47.1 million. The deal includes technical assistance, repair services, and access to relevant US technical data.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions," the US agency said. It also emphasized that the sale "will not alter the basic military balance" in the region.
The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions over US tariffs on Indian goods and India’s previous purchases of Russian oil. Recently, the two nations signed a 10-year defense framework, and India finalized a deal to import 2.2 million tons of US liquefied petroleum gas annually.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment