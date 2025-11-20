403
“Iron Grandad” Wins Russian Weightlifting at Age 93
(MENAFN) A 93-year-old athlete, affectionately called “Iron Grandad,” from Ulyanovsk—hometown of Vladimir Lenin—emerged victorious in a major Russian weightlifting event earlier this month.
Nikolay Isakov secured first place in the 90+ age category at the 29th Open Russian Weightlifting Cup, according to the local governor’s office on Tuesday.
He successfully lifted 26kg in the snatch and 31kg in the clean and jerk, achieving a combined total of 57kg and surpassing 94-year-old competitor Vasily Zubov.
The competition featured approximately 140 weightlifters ranging from 30 to 94 years old, representing regions across Russia and Belarus.
Isakov has been engaged in athletic pursuits for more than seven decades.
He initially trained in gymnastics, transitioned to acrobatics, and fully devoted himself to weightlifting in 1957.
Over the years, he has become one of Russia’s most distinguished senior sports figures.
In Ulyanovsk, a city named after Vladimir Lenin (born Ulyanov), both residents and coaches have long regarded Isakov as a symbol of perseverance and enduring physical fitness.
He continues to train consistently and states that he plans to keep lifting for as long as his health permits.
“Iron Grandad” has accumulated over 30 Russian, European, and World senior titles, alongside more than 40 medals in national and international veteran competitions.
Notably, he captured the European championship at the Masters competition in Finland in 2019.
