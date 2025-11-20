403
Dick Cheney to be honored in Washington without both Trump, Vance
(MENAFN) Washington, DC is set to host a major memorial event for former Vice President Dick Cheney on Thursday, an occasion expected to draw former presidents and high-ranking officials — but notably not US President Donald Trump or Vice President JD Vance, according to reports.
More than a thousand invited guests are anticipated at the private funeral held at the National Cathedral, where all surviving former vice presidents and two former presidents are scheduled to attend.
Cheney, who served two terms alongside George W. Bush and played a central role in steering US foreign policy following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, passed away on Nov. 3 at the age of 84.
Those slated to attend include former presidents George W. Bush and Joe Biden, along with former vice presidents Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore, and Dan Quayle. Senior figures from the judiciary, Cabinet, and Congress from across the political spectrum are also expected.
Though a steadfast conservative who initially supported Trump’s 2016 bid, Cheney became one of Trump’s most outspoken critics in his later years, labeling him a “coward” and the “greatest threat to our republic.”
Earlier this year, Trump responded by accusing Bush-era officials — including Cheney — of driving the US into the Iraq War, saying: “He’s the one that got us involved, along with Cheney and a couple of others, convinced Bush — which was a terrible decision — to blow up the Middle East.”
Trump, who has a history of targeting political opponents, has not issued any public statement or condolences regarding Cheney’s death.
