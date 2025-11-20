403
Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to Children's Rights
(MENAFN) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Thursday that the nation remains dedicated to upholding both the individual and collective rights of children, at both national and global levels.
In his message marking World Children's Day, Sharif emphasized that Pakistan places significant importance on child welfare, protection, and education.
He remarked that the prosperity of any country is closely connected to the health and growth of its younger generation, noting that mental and physical development, safety, and access to quality education are essential components of children's rights.
The prime minister underscored the government’s initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare of children, explaining that measures are being implemented to expand educational opportunities across the country.
Sharif further mentioned that programs supporting child nutrition and educational scholarships are being developed, highlighting that safeguarding children from danger remains a top governmental concern.
He concluded by advocating for the adoption of comprehensive strategies necessary to guarantee the realization of children's rights and to reduce instances of violence against them.
