Terrorist Attack in Pakistan Kills Two Policemen
(MENAFN) Two law enforcement officers lost their lives and four more were wounded after militants attacked a police vehicle using an improvised explosive device in Pakistan’s northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, according to official sources.
The event occurred in the Dera Ismail Khan district when the vehicle came under assault during a standard patrol, the sources told a news agency, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
The injured officers were transported to a nearby medical facility, where at least two of them are reported to be in serious condition, the sources noted.
As of now, no organization has stepped forward to take responsibility for the attack.
