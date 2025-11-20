India Has The Potential To Reach $500 Billion Electronics Output By 2030

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India's electronics sector could scale up to $500 billion in production and exports by 2030 as the country's expanding global footprint is being strengthened by new free trade agreements (FTAs), investor-friendly reforms and a rising shift toward manufacturing-led growth.

According to industry associations, India is increasingly positioning itself for deeper integration into global value chains as companies ramp up investments and diversify their supply bases.

Their outlook comes at a time when India has already undergone a massive transformation over the last decade.

Once heavily dependent on imported electronic goods, the country has now emerged as a major hub for electronics and mobile manufacturing.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has begun working with smartphone companies to shape the next phase of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme The aim is to increase the share of locally made components in smartphones and key electronics to 35–40 per cent over the next few years.

According to the government, 24 electronics component projects approved under the current scheme -- along with new investments expected under ECMS 2.0 -- will play a major role in boosting domestic value addition.

Industry executives point out that this momentum is supported by stable policy frameworks, improved infrastructure, and the growing willingness of global brands to manufacture in India.

They say the sector's current trajectory shows long-term strength rather than temporary growth.

Government-led initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the National Policy on Electronics (NPE) 2019, and the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) have attracted major international players and boosted domestic innovation.

In the past ten years, the electronics industry has also helped generate nearly 2.5 million jobs, reinforcing its role in India's inclusive economic progress.

Mobile phones have been at the heart of this growth story. Today, over 85 per cent of Indian households have a smartphone, which has fueled the expansion of the digital economy.

Affordable handsets, cheap data, and improved digital infrastructure have enabled platforms like UPI, DigiLocker, and Aadhaar-based services to reach even remote parts of the country.

India's mobile manufacturing rise is particularly significant. The value of mobile production has grown from $2 billion in 2014–15 to $62 billion in 2024–25, making India the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer.