China, Zambia Urged to Boost Global Cooperation
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang stated on Thursday that China and Zambia ought to enhance "multilateral coordination and cooperation," collaborating alongside numerous Global South nations to protect "the international economic and trade order as well as fairness and justice," while also defending their "common interests."
He delivered these comments during discussions with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.
