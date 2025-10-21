Jing Yuan Li: A Composer Shaping Stories Beyond Words

Born and raised in China, John Li aka JingYuan Li, a lively composer, orchestrator and guitarist who has stood his ground and established himself in today's fast-paced music industry. His work spans across different film, televisions, games and concert stages exploring a wide variety of genres and ranges. His path as a composer has been shaped by a journey of study and exploration across China, Australia, and the United States, each stop adding a new layer to his musical identity.

The global exposure helped him blend his eastern influence with the western technical mastery which has provided John with a rare combination of cultural depth, emotional sensitivity and professional rigour.

Shaping a Musical Path

After completing his Bachelor's degree in Music Composition with honours from the University of Melbourne, he further pursued an MFA in Music Composition for the Screen at Columbia College Chicago. Through these experiences, along with participating in workshops such as the LA Film Conducting Intensive and the Joy Music House Score Production Workshop in Los Angeles, he continued to grow as a musician - expanding his perspective, deepening his craft, and aspiring to become profoundly experienced in the art of music making.

Work Across Screens and Stages

Li has contributed in numerous television productions internationally, such as Yorkshire Great and Small with Dan and Helen (BBC) and Under Investigation in the UK along with Chinese dramas like The Story of Rose, White Castle and others.

For short films, he has composed projects like So You Remember To Miss Me and Shameless Geese which were screened at New New York Lift-Off Film Festival, Tokyo International Short Film Festival, and the Beijing Queer Short Film Festival.

At present, Li collaborates with Epson Wu from Slurme Music, a leading music and audio production company, as a contracted composer. His recent credits include (Stargate)-the animated adaptation of Tencent's hit sci-fi series with over 170 million views-alongside titles such as (Overmortal) by LTGAMES GLOBAL, Conqueror's Blade, Code Name: Bang Bang, and Garena Free Fire. Most recently, he has contributed for orchestration in the upcoming season of Riot Games' Teamfight Tactics.

Behind the Composing

For John, music has always been a natural extension of his inner world. It has resonated with him on a deep and personal level, teaching values of resilience, patience, and the beauty of seeing others without comparison. Having grown up in different places, he was exposed to a wide range of musical styles that profoundly shaped his creativity throughout different stages of his life. This diversity inspired a spirit of experimentation in him-encouraging him to explore beyond boundaries, even within defined genres. As a result, his music remained flexible, ever-evolving, and constantly open to new elements that enriched his compositional voice.

Outside of composing, Li's lifelong love for video games continues to inspire his creative work. What started as a childhood hobby now fuels his understanding of how music can shape emotion and storytelling in interactive worlds.

An Artist in Motion

JingYuan Li's journey reflects a clear vision: to use music as a medium for connection and storytelling. His ability to bridge Eastern and Western traditions, adapt across diverse formats, and infuse each project with emotional authenticity distinguishes him in a competitive field.

With credits spanning international television, award-winning short films, large-scale animation, and immersive games, Li continues to expand his creative horizons. His work goes beyond composing scores-it is about shaping experiences that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.