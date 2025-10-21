LG Sinha, CM Omar Extend Diwali Greetings

File photo

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor has said,“On the sacred occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings to the people. The festivity will light the lamp of compassion and righteousness and inspire us to move forward on the path of progress and prosperity.”

He said that the festival of Deepawali reminds us that knowledge conquers darkness and lights the true wisdom in our journey.“It symbolises happiness and hope and reaffirms our faith in the ideals of Lord Ram. May Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Lord Ram shower their blessing on all of us.”

“May this festival of lights radiates happiness and prosperity in every home and every life,” Sinha added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to all those celebrating the festival of Diwali across the country and beyond.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Diwali, the festival of lights, signifies the triumph of good over evil and the victory of truth and righteousness. He noted that the festival is a celebration of hope and harmony, symbolizing the enduring values of compassion, unity and mutual respect that enrich India's diverse cultural heritage.

Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the festival would bring joy, peace and prosperity to every home.