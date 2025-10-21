Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador Of France

2025-10-21 01:44:10
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Monday with the Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar, Arnaud Pescheux.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

