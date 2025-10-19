Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Hazrat Shahjalal Airport in Bangladesh


2025-10-19 02:26:56
(MENAFN) A significant fire erupted Saturday afternoon in the cargo section of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, leading to a temporary suspension of flight operations, officials reported.

The blaze ignited around 2:30 p.m. local time at the cargo village near gate No.8 of the airport, according to Talha Bin Jashim, a spokesperson for the Fire Service and Civil Defense. The fire quickly spread within the courier service area of the cargo village, intensifying the emergency response.

Mohammad Rafi Al Faruk, a duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, told media that 36 fire-fighting units have been actively engaged in battling the fire to prevent further damage and contain the blaze.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire, and investigations remain ongoing as emergency crews continue their efforts. The airport temporarily halted flight operations to ensure passenger safety and allow emergency teams full access to the affected area.

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is Bangladesh’s main international gateway, making this incident a critical disruption for travelers and cargo services in the region. Officials have urged patience as the situation unfolds.

