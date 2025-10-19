Editor-In-Chief Attends Discussions On Intra-Regional Cooperation

Naples: Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid bin Mubarak Al-Shafi participated in the Mediterranean Dialogues Conference 2025 held in Naples, Italy.

Since 2015, the Conference has been bringing together, on a yearly basis, top-level political and institutional representatives, officials, experts, analysts and representatives from society, economy and media to discuss some of the key issues for the Mediterranean and to improve intra-regional cooperation.

The first day of Mediterranean Dialogues 2025, October 15, was closed-door roundtables while a number of important sessions were held on October 16-17 in which a wide-ranging subjects revolving around Mediterranean region from politics to security and economy to energy were discussed by delegates participating in the event.

Dr. Khalid bin Mubarak Al-Shafi was the only Editor-in-Chief of a Qatari newspaper who participated in the conference and attended a number of important sessions on October 16-17.

The 11th edition of the 'MED – Mediterranean Dialogues Conference', organised by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) in collaboration with ISPI (Italian Institute for International Political Studies) took place at the historic Royal Palace in Naples. The institutional opening session also featured remarks by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Antonio Tajani.

A number of important session held on October 16 including“Pathways to peace: Engagement, cooperation and consensus in the Middle East” which was held in cooperation with the Middle East Peace and Security Forum. Another session“After Sharm El-Sheikh: A new Middle East?” was also attended by Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy, Antonio Tajani; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Palestinian National Authority, Varsen Aghabekian Shahin; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Iraq, Fuad Hussein; among others.

Gilbert Achcar, Emeritus Professor, SOAS University of London; Mirette Mabrouk, Senior Fellow and Founding Director, Egypt and Horn of Africa Programme, Middle East Institute among others participated in another session“After Sharm El-Sheikh: A time of reckoning for the Middle East?” on October 16.

The important sessions of October 17 include“From Yemen to the Horn of Africa: Securing the Red Sea” which was held in cooperation with Chatham House while another session“The future of Palestinian governance” was also addressed by Hugh Lovatt, Senior Policy Fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations among other participants.

Another important session on October 17 included“Facilitating peace: Mediators beyond (regional) borders” which was organised in cooperation with Center for International Policy Research while“Syria's transition: Taking stock a year in” session was held in cooperation with Geneva Call.

The event aimed at fostering an open and informal high-level debate on the challenges of the enlarged Mediterranean, in order to highlight the centrality of this strategic region for Italy's foreign policy and to define a“Positive Agenda” for the relaunch of the region.

Managing Editor of The Peninsula, Mohammed Osman Ali, accompanied the Editor-in-Chief to the Conference. MED – Mediterranean Dialogues builds upon five pillars: Shared Security, Shared Prosperity, Human Dimension, Power of Narratives and Culture for Peace.

This year's edition is exceptionally hosted in Naples, in collaboration with the Neapolis 2500 National Committee, highlighting the city's historic role as a political and economic crossroads between Europe and the Mediterranean, and celebrating 2,500 years since its founding.