Qatari Mediation To Defuse Pak-Afghan Escalation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A day after Islamabad launched airstrikes on Afghanistan that killed at least 10 people after a two-day truce that had temporarily restored calm along the border, Pakistani officials are holding talks in Qatar with their Afghan counterparts on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported Saturday.
Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced Saturday that a high-level delegation headed by Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob is heading to Doha to participate in negotiations with the Pakistani side.
Pakistan has also announced talks with the Taliban in Qatar. State television reported that a Pakistani delegation would travel to Qatar on Saturday to hold talks with the Taliban, Al Jazeera report said.
"Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Director of Intelligence General Asim Malik are heading to Doha today for talks with the Taliban," Pakistan Public Television (PTV) reported.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that the talks will focus on taking "immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan, and to restore peace and stability along the Pakistan-Afghan border," the statement said.
The statement added that Pakistan appreciates Qatar's mediation efforts and hopes that these discussions will contribute to achieving peace and stability in the region.
"As promised, negotiations with the Pakistani side will be held today in Doha," the Afghan government spokesman said in a statement, condemning what he described as "repeated crimes by Pakistani forces and violations of our country's sovereignty. We consider their provocative actions to be deliberate attempts to prolong the conflict."
The two countries reached a truce on Wednesday after days of clashes, before tensions resumed on Friday. Pakistan said the truce would last for 48 hours, while Afghanistan said its continuation depended on the other side not violating it.
