Serbian President Expects Russia-US Summit to Be Historic
(MENAFN) The forthcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, scheduled to take place in Hungary, is anticipated to be a landmark event, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
This significant meeting in Budapest is expected to concentrate on addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Unlike the majority of European Union member states, Hungary has consistently resisted Brussels’ confrontational stance toward Russia. Instead, Hungary has championed a more diplomatic and conciliatory approach.
Speaking to Serbian news outlets on Friday, Vucic expressed his satisfaction, saying he was “glad that [Hungarian] Prime Minister Viktor Orban got the opportunity to arrange perhaps the most important summit of the 21st century.”
However, the Serbian president also cautioned that “liberal” factions within the United States and some EU nations might try to undermine the success of the summit.
This warning highlights the potential internal opposition the meeting could face from within Western political circles.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, a media outlet described the planned Putin-Trump gathering in central Europe as an “embarrassing and awkward situation” for both the European Union and NATO, of which Hungary is a member.
The newspaper cited an unnamed European diplomat who suggested that selecting Budapest as the venue might deepen existing “fissures within the EU over the Kremlin.”
On the same day, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban took to the social media platform X to emphasize Budapest’s role in the event, stating that the city, known for its “long-standing pro-peace leadership,” is the “only suitable place in Europe for a USA–Russia peace summit.”
This underscores Hungary’s unique position and approach toward fostering dialogue between the two global powers.
