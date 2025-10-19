Bluepath Robotics Opens Detroit Office, Launches First U.S. AMR Project

Detroit, Michigan - Bluepath Robotics, a global provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and intralogistics solutions, has announced its official entry into the U.S. market with the opening of a new office in Detroit and the launch of its first U.S. customer deployment in Chicago. The move comes as American manufacturers increasingly turn to automation to strengthen competitiveness, protect workers, and build more resilient supply chains.

The decision to establish a local presence in Detroit reflects both the city's industrial heritage and its position as a hub for advanced manufacturing. From automotive to e-commerce, U.S. industries are accelerating automation initiatives to address workforce shortages, rising costs, and shifting supply chain dynamics. Bluepath's U.S. footprint will provide manufacturers with faster deployment, closer technical support, and lifecycle services tailored to domestic operations.

Automation as an industry necessity

Industry data highlights that U.S. adoption of intralogistics automation is climbing at double-digit rates, driven by the need for safe and efficient material handling. For Bluepath Robotics, the trend is clear: automation is no longer optional but an essential component of operational continuity. By combining in-house hardware and software engineering, Bluepath Robotics offers a single-vendor solution designed to minimize integration risks and accelerate time to value.

Bluepath's first American project is currently being installed in Chicago, where its AMRs are supporting complex intralogistics flows. The deployment demonstrates how advanced robotics can be adapted to the unique requirements of U.S. production environments, from safety standards to interoperability with existing warehouse management and enterprise systems.

Technology that complements the human dimension

While the benefits of automation are often measured in productivity and ROI, Bluepath Robotics emphasizes the human-centric side of its solutions. By reducing manual strain, streamlining repetitive tasks, and improving workplace safety, its AMRs enable employees to focus on higher-value activities. This approach resonates with U.S. manufacturers looking to enhance both efficiency and workforce wellbeing.

The Detroit office will act as a hub for sales, deployment, and after-sales services, providing customers across the United States with direct access to engineering expertise and technical support. Bluepath Robotics also partners with U.S. service providers such as AGV America and participates in the Nvidia Membership Program, ensuring its solutions remain aligned with evolving technology standards and ecosystem developments.

Global partnerships demonstrate the company's capabilities

“Automation used to be a future ambition for many businesses but today, it's an immediate requirement,” said Fehim Düzgün, Chief Commercial Officer of Bluepath Robotics.“Our role is to be a trusted partner in combining in-house engineering with our local presence, ensuring both efficiency and long-term reliability.”

Bluepath's credibility in the U.S. market builds on its established track record with leading European manufacturers. References include Ford Motor Company and Bosch GmbH, where its AMR systems are already deployed to deliver safe, reliable, and scalable material flows. These global partnerships underscore the company's ability to execute at scale while adapting to site-specific workflows.

With its U.S. expansion now underway, Bluepath Robotics intends to scale its presence alongside customer demand, supporting deployments across manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce, automotive and supplier industries. By bringing its full-stack engineering capability to American soil, the company aims to play a meaningful role in shaping the future of intralogistics automation in one of the world's most dynamic industrial markets.

“Our ambition is to establish a strong foothold in the U.S. first, then extend our presence across North America, including Canada and Mexico, with the long-term vision of becoming a key AMR supplier in the region. In parallel, we will continue to evaluate strategic opportunities for localized production within the United States,” Düzgün concluded.