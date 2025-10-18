4 WWE Superstars Currently Missing From Television Despite Not Being Injured Or Sidelined

Several WWE names have been absent from shows lately. Here are four stars missing without injury concerns.

Logan Paul has built his WWE career around high‐profile matches on major Premium Live Events, but his schedule remains limited. His last outing came at Clash in Paris, where he fell short against John Cena. If he is not booked for Survivor Series, fans may not see him again until December's Saturday Night's Main Event or even the Royal Rumble. His stop‐start involvement makes it difficult for audiences to invest in his storylines, as most of his feuds rarely extend beyond a single event.

Santos Escobar's absence has been tied to contract negotiations rather than injury. His deal was set to expire in early October, and he had not agreed to terms at that time. Despite this, Los Garza continued to appear on television. Escobar's last match came in June at Worlds Collide, where he teamed with Berto and Angel against Psycho Clown, Pagano, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. Shortly after his contract expired, Escobar signed a new deal with WWE. With his future secured, his return to SmackDown should be imminent.

The Wyatt Sicks currently hold the WWE Tag Team Championships, with Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy recently defending against the Street Profits. Erick Rowan and Nikki Cross have been present at ringside, but the group's leader, Uncle Howdy, has been conspicuously absent. Bo Dallas appeared briefly without the mask weeks ago, yet his alter ego has not resurfaced since. With tensions rising between the Sicks and the MFTs, fans are waiting for Howdy's return to play a pivotal role in the looming confrontation.

Sheamus has been chasing the Intercontinental Championship for nearly two years, the only title missing from his decorated career. Over the summer, he was heavily involved in a rivalry with Rusev, clashing in multiple matches that culminated in a Donnybrook bout at Clash in Paris this past August. The Celtic Warrior also crossed paths with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory earlier in the year. Since that Paris showdown, however, Sheamus has not been featured on television. With Rusev, Penta, and AJ Styles now circling the Intercontinental Championship, Sheamus has been left on the sidelines despite being healthy.