Ukraine To Switch To Winter Time On Night Of October 26
Summer and winter time calculations were first introduced in Great Britain in 1908 to save and distribute electricity more rationally throughout the day.
For decades, the clocks in Ukraine have been set to winter and summer time on the last Sunday in October and the last Sunday in March, respectively.
This procedure is regulated by Resolution No. 509 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of May 13, 1996,“On the procedure for calculating time on the territory of Ukraine.”Read also: Ukraine needs peace plan – Merz
On July 16, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the calculation of time in Ukraine (draft law No. 420 ), abolishing the transition from summer to winter time and vice versa. According to this document, it was planned to establish a single Kyiv time – UTC+2 – throughout Ukraine. Therefore, in 2024, on the last Sunday of October, Ukrainians were supposed to set their clocks back to winter time for the last time, and starting in 2025, there were no plans to switch to daylight saving time in Ukraine. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet signed this law.
