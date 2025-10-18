PML-N Criticizes KP CM For Skipping Key Meeting With Prime Minister
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Rahmat Salam Khattak has expressed regret over Chief Minister Sohail Afridi's absence from an important meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.
Khattak said that crucial decisions were made in the meeting regarding flood relief, the flour crisis, and counterterrorism efforts - all issues that directly affect the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He termed the provincial government's negligence toward public problems as“criminal,” accusing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration of engaging in political theatrics instead of focusing on public service.
He added that coordination between the federation and the provinces is vital for ensuring public relief and national security. The chief minister, he said, should rise above political stubbornness and cooperate with the federal government in the larger public interest to help resolve the pressing issues faced by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
