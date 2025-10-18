'Police Beat Up Students': JNUSU President Alleges Brutality During Protest, Cops Claim They 'Manhandled Personnel'

MENAFN - Live Mint) As many as 28 students, including Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Nitish Kumar, vice president Manisha, and general secretary Munteha Fatima, were detained and brought to Kapashera Police Station following a scuffle with the police earlier on Saturday, October 18, evening over the registration of an FIR against the ABVP.

A protest by Left-leaning student groups at JNU, demanding the registration of an FIR against ABVP over alleged violence, turned tense as students accused Delhi Police of a“brutal assault,” while police said protesters broke barricades, abused the cops and also manhandled them during the protest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel has said that around 70-80 students gathered at the JNU West Gate around 6 pm and“broke police barricades, manhandled personnel, and obstructed traffic” on Nelson Mandela Marg.

Amit Goel also said that six police personnel were injured in the attack and the students were detained to prevent any untoward incident.“A total of 28 students, including JNUSU office bearers, were detained to prevent any untoward incident,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) said.

JUNSU President Nitish Kumar has, meanwhile, claimed that police had beaten up the students. Also Read | Clash breaks out at JNU over Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam's 'depiction' as Ravan on Dussehra

JNUSU president Nitish Kumar says,“When general body meeting began over JNUSU elections, counsellor Rajat was beaten up by ABVP goons. We resisted to ensure that things go on peacefully. But it didn't happen, and we adjourned the meeting at 6 am. As soon as we stepped out, ABVP goons kept us as hostages for 2 hours and hurled casteist slurs at us...We called up Delhi Police. SHO Balbir Singh reached there but didn't intervene. We were beaten up. I was thrashed too, my kurta was torn. We resisted and came out somehow.”

“We registered a police complaint but no FIR has been registered. So, we were marching to Vasant Kunj PS demanding an FIR but Police put up barricades and stopped us. Police beat up students. My clothes are torn, my mobile phone is stolen and my slippers are broken. We demand that an FIR be registered. Our detention here is illegal,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the All India Students' Association (AISA) said in a statement that the JNUSU president and several students were“brutally beaten up”.“JNUSU president and other students were brutalised by Delhi Police while demanding FIR against ABVP's violence across School GBMs,” AISA said.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) also alleged that the police“pulled female students by their hair and manhandled them, including by male personnel.” It said SPS councillor Abhishek was“brutally beaten” and taken to hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) has denied all allegations.

(With agency inputs)