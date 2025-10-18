Uttarakhand CM Dhami's Diwali Gesture Reinforces Bond With Ex-CM Rawat

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Oct 18 (IANS) In a heart-warming display of camaraderie amid the festive glow of Dhanteras, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Defence Colony residence of former Chief Minister and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday.

Extending warm greetings and best wishes for Diwali, Dhami's personal outreach underscored the enduring rapport between the two BJP stalwarts, who have navigated the state's turbulent politics together.

The visit, lasting over an hour, saw CM Dhami presenting traditional gifts of sweets and diyas, symbolising prosperity and light, indicating the message that Diwali is about family, unity, and shared dreams for Uttarakhand's progress.

CM Dhami later shared on social media, posting a photo of the duo smiling with a bouquet. Rawat had posted a message of well-wishes on 'Dhanteras' to all of Uttarakhand's people and prayed for more prosperity to all.

Their friendship dates back to 2017, when Dhami, then a rising BJP MLA from Khatima, emerged as a trusted ally of Rawat in the party ranks.

As Uttarakhand's first BJP CM from 2017-2021, Rawat mentored the young leader, involving him in key party committees despite Dhami's relative inexperience.

When Rawat resigned amid party high command directives in March 2021, Dhami stepped up as his successor after a brief stint by Tirath Singh Rawat, becoming the youngest CM at 45.

Sources close to the duo recall Rawat's quiet endorsement during Dhami's elevation, advising him on balancing Kumaon-Garhwal dynamics.

Goodwill gestures have marked their bond. In July 2021, Dhami hosted Rawat for a private dinner at his official residence, a subtle nod to continuity amid the leadership shuffle.

During the 2022 elections, Rawat campaigned vigorously for Dhami despite losing his Doiwala seat, helping secure the BJP's landslide.

More recently, in April 2025, Dhami appointed Rawat's allies to state councils, quelling whispers of discord over issues like illegal mining. This Diwali rendezvous comes as Uttarakhand eyes 2027 polls, with Dhami now the longest-serving BJP CM (over four years).

Analysts see it as a strategic olive branch, fostering party unity. As fireworks lit Dehradun's skies, the gesture evoked Uttarakhand's ethos of pahadi warmth-proving politics can pause for prosperity.