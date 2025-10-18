Ajman Bank Taps Emirati Fintech Lune To Boost Digital Banking Experience

Ajman Bank has partnered with UAE-based fintech Lune Technologies to enhance its mobile banking app with AI-powered financial tools aimed at improving customer financial literacy and control.

The move reflects a broader trend in the UAE's banking sector, where institutions are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence and data analytics to personalize services and support smarter financial decision-making.

The collaboration introduces transaction data enrichment and personal finance management (PFM) features, now live on the Ajman Bank app. These tools offer users categorized spending insights, merchant recognition, and clearer transaction labeling, along with a consolidated view of income, savings, and expenses.

“Through this partnership, we're giving our customers the tools to better understand and manage their finances,” said Faizal Kundil, Head of Consumer Banking at Ajman Bank.“It's a step forward in our digital transformation journey.”

Lune's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Helal Lootah, described the integration as a milestone in redefining how individuals interact with their money. The fintech's technology is designed to help banks and financial institutions deliver more intuitive and intelligent digital experiences.

The new features are available to all Ajman Bank retail customers, aligning with the UAE's broader push toward a more connected and data-driven financial ecosystem.