UAE: Nearly 2,000 Homes Across 4 Key Dubai Areas To Be Delivered By 2028

Four major housing projects - Wadi Al Amardi, Al Awir, Hatta, and Al Yalayis 5 - are set to deliver 1,749 homes with a combined value exceeding Dh3.3 billion, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announced.

The projects are part of a comprehensive housing programme approved in January 2025 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Recommended For You AI-system to handle UAE work permit applications, reduce human intervention

Encompassing 3,004 homes valued at Dh5.4 billion, the programme reflects the leadership's vision to enhance housing stability and improve citizens' quality of life.

Mohammed Al Shehhi, Acting CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said that MBRHE is implementing the projects in accordance with the directives of the leadership to strengthen residential stability and support Dubai's wider social and economic goals.

“MBRHE places the completion of new housing projects at the forefront of its priorities, with a focus on creating integrated residential communities that fulfil citizens' needs while providing comfort, safety, and well-being. This embodies the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai the best city in the world to live in - a city built on prosperity and human-centred development,” Al Shehhi said.

Wadi Al Amardi Project

The project includes 432 homes spanning 3.669 million square feet, with a total investment of Dh767 million. Completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. The project features modern architectural designs that promote family stability and well-being, ensuring a high-quality living environment.

Al Awir Project

The Al Awir development comprises 398 homes covering 3.217 million square feet, at a total cost of Dh734 million. Expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026, the project will feature advanced infrastructure and community facilities tailored to the needs of Emirati families.

Hatta Project

The Hatta project is among the establishment's most distinctive initiatives, with a total of 213 homes spanning 2.654 million square feet and a total investment of Dh508 million. Completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026. The project supports Hatta's comprehensive development, providing contemporary housing that meets the aspirations of residents and complements its transformation into a vibrant urban and tourism destination that celebrates heritage while embracing progress.

Al Yalayis 5 Project

The Al Yalayis 5 project is the largest among the four developments, featuring 706 homes across approximately 7 million square feet, with a total cost of Dh1.31 billion. Expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028, the project will serve as a benchmark for sustainable, fully serviced residential communities designed to meet Dubai's future housing needs.

Al Shehhi added that the projects represent the Government of Dubai's steadfast commitment to ensuring a modern and sustainable housing environment that enables citizens to lead stable and dignified lives. These developments reflect the leadership's unwavering support for strengthening family stability and enhancing the overall quality of life for Emirati citizens.