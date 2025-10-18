Cybersecurity Firms Raise The Game As Hackers Leverage AI To Launch More Sophisticated Attacks

As generative and Agentic AI technologies rapidly advance, so too do the cyber threats they enable. Malicious actors are increasingly leveraging AI to launch more sophisticated, adaptive, and unpredictable attacks-forcing cybersecurity leaders to rethink their defense strategies.

At Gitex Global 2025, Commvault stressed that the only way to combat bad AI is with good AI. From safeguarding large language models to deploying AI-powered deception and defense mechanisms, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of the battle for secure digital transformation.

Recommended For You AI-system to handle UAE work permit applications, reduce human intervention

Marking its 15th year at Gitex, Commvault showcased two major advancements focused on AI security. The first is Santori, a recent acquisition that enables secure and responsible access to AI, addressing growing concerns around data misuse. The second innovation involves protection for Apache Iceberg on Amazon, a platform integral to AI development.“These technologies underline our commitment to safeguarding AI ecosystems and ensuring data integrity,” said Yahya Kassab, Senior Director and General Manager for KSA, Gulf, and Pakistan.

As cyber threats evolve with the rise of generative and agentic AI, Commvault is countering malicious actors by integrating artificial intelligence across its platform.“Our CEO says it best-we are fighting bad AI with good AI,” Kassab noted. The company employs AI for early threat detection, cyber deception strategies to mislead attackers, and enhanced customer support through its AI assistant, Arley. Notably, Commvault is also pioneering efforts to protect large language models (LLMs), ensuring the security and recoverability of organizations' intellectual assets.

Beyond technology, Commvault is deeply invested in building cyber resilience through strategic partnerships and education. The company works closely with the UAE Cyber Security Council and holds certification from the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC), ensuring its SaaS cloud platform meets stringent government standards. Its collaborative network includes over 30 cybersecurity firms such as CrowdStrike, DarkMatter, and BeyondTrust.

Education remains a cornerstone of Commvault's approach. The company hosts immersive workshops like“Minute to Meltdown,” where executives simulate real-time cyberattacks.“Interestingly, we never mention Commvault during these exercises,” Kassab explained.“It's purely about awareness. The feedback has been phenomenal.”

A recent survey conducted by Commvault in the UAE revealed a high level of confidence among organizations in their data security measures. However, it also exposed a fragile trust-over 40% of respondents indicated they would consider switching providers if a data breach occurred.“This shows that while trust is high, it's conditional,” Kassab observed.“Cyber resilience is not just a technical priority but a business necessity.”

Looking ahead, Kassab expressed optimism about the region's digital trajectory.“The Gulf has made a bold commitment to building digital economies. The UAE leads the charge, Qatar is advancing rapidly, and Saudi Arabia is entering with tremendous momentum,” he said.“You can't build a digital economy without protecting it. Every investment in transformation must be matched by investment in security.”

Commvault's presence at Gitex 2025 underscored that the future of cybersecurity hinges on AI-driven resilience, collaborative defense, and continuous education. As the Gulf accelerates its digital transformation, Commvault stands ready to ensure that progress is both innovative and secure.