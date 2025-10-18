Ajman Partially Opens New Bridge To Sheikh Zayed Road

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure partially opened today (Saturday) the Al Hamidiyah Bridge Project on Sheikh Zayed Road in Ajman to traffic.

Construction of the bridge, which stretches 1,100 meters and includes four lanes in each direction with lights, has been completed.

Work is still underway on the lower intersections, pavements, parking areas, and rainwater drainage, as well as on the connecting road linking Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and the bridge connected to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. All works are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The project will help ease traffic congestion on Sheikh Zayed Road and improve traffic flow.

It also aims to reduce travel time by 60 per cent, facilitating access to residential and service areas connected to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, as well as the Al Hamidiyah and Al Rashidiya areas. The bridge will also serve key facilities such as the under-construction Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Hospital and the Zayed Educational Complex in Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed City.

The project is part of an integrated plan for sustainable improvement and aligns with ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure and enhance the efficiency of Ajman's road network. It supports the emirate's comprehensive development goals, improves quality of life, and keeps pace with urban growth and increasing traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The opening was attended by H.E. Eng. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ministry, H.E. Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, and several officials from both the Ministry and the Department.