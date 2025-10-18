Qatar Reaffirms Firm Support For Justice Of Palestinian Cause, Palestine's Sovereignty Over Natural Resources

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: The State of Qatar has reiterated its unwavering stance on the justice of the Palestinian cause and its full support for the Palestinian people's sovereignty over their natural resources and their legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

This came in Qatar's statement delivered by Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, Talal Abdulaziz Al Naama, before the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly during its 80th session, under the item on the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources, at UN Headquarters in New York.

Al Naama affirmed that the Israeli military occupation of the Palestinian territories, along with systematic human rights violations by Israeli security forces and settlers, and the long-standing discriminatory regime under which Israel exercises control over Palestinians, undermines the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination.

He stated that Qatar has called for an end to the Israeli military occupation and its negative impact on social and economic development and living conditions of the Palestinian people, as well as the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan.

He added that Qatar welcomes the adoption by the General Assembly of the advisory opinion issued last year by the International Court of Justice regarding the legal consequences of Israel's policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories, which affirmed the illegality of the occupation and its resulting practices, and called on Israel to end its unlawful presence and fully comply with its obligations under international law.

Al Naama noted that since the outbreak of the war, Qatar has been committed to providing essential humanitarian and development aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza, despite restrictions on the entry of humanitarian assistance.

This aid has included thousands of tons of food, medicine, medical supplies, shelter materials, field hospitals, and medical treatment for thousands of wounded and ill individuals.

He pointed out that Qatar's total support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has reached approximately USD 49 million, in addition to renewing a multi-year support agreement for 2025–2026 worth USD 20 million to help the agency fulfill its mandate efficiently, especially amid chronic funding shortages.

He concluded by stating that Qatar, as part of its sincere mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, alongside Egypt, Turkey, and the United States, continues to deliver humanitarian aid to meet urgent needs and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza.