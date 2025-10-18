'My Great Honor To Destroy...': Trump Hails US Strike On 'Drug Vessel' In Caribbean, Says Survivors To Be Repatriated
In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump called the destruction of the drug vessel by American missiles“his honour,” as he claimed that it was loaded with fentanyl and other narcotics.
“It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route. U.S. Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics," Donald Trump said.
He continued that there were four known narcoterrorists on board the vessel. The Republican president said two people onboard were killed.Also Read | Trump brands Venezuela's Maduro 'illegitimate', threatens fresh action
“Two of the terrorists were killed. At least 25,000 Americans would die if I allowed this submarine to come ashore. The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their Countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution,” he said.
The US President further added:“No US Forces were harmed in this strike. Under my watch, the United States of America will not tolerate narcoterrorists trafficking illegal drugs, by land or by sea.”
The strike, which Trump had announced on Friday, October 17, was the latest in an unprecedented US military campaign that he says is aimed at choking the flow of drugs from Latin America to the United States. Also Read | Is CIA conducting 'covert operations' inside Venezuela? Trump says 'looking at land for further strikes'
At least six vessels, most of them speedboats, have been targeted by US strikes in the Caribbean since September, with Venezuela alleged to be the origin of some of them. Washington has claimed its campaign is delivering a decisive blow to drug trafficking, but has yet to provide evidence that the at least 27 people killed were actually drug smugglers.
Meanwhile, the United States Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago has urged Americans to avoid US government facilities in the twin-island nation. The advisory comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Venezuela following deadly US strikes in Caribbean waters targeting suspected drug traffickers.
(With agency inputs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment