Belgium Encourages Voluntary Military Service for Youth
(MENAFN) The Belgian armed forces have dispatched 149,000 letters to every 17-year-old across the nation, highlighting the advantages of military involvement and urging them to consider a year of voluntary service once they reach 18, according to Defense Minister Theo Francken.
Francken introduced the concept shortly after taking office in February, framing it as a solution to personnel shortages and a method to bolster Belgium’s reserve forces.
The parliament recently approved legislation permitting personalized correspondence to be sent to minors.
“149,000 letters were sent out yesterday. All 17-year-olds in the country are being encouraged to learn about Defense in general and the voluntary military service year in particular. Let’s go!”
Francken shared on social media on Saturday, posting images of boxes filled with envelopes.
Although participation in the program is optional, some critics fear it could pave the way for reinstating compulsory military service. Francken dismissed these concerns, stating that “the army can’t handle that logistically.”
Looking ahead, Belgium plans to grow its armed forces over the next ten years to include 34,500 active personnel, 12,800 reservists, and 8,500 civilian staff, according to media outlet.
In September, the defense ministry outlined recruitment objectives for 2026, aiming to fill at least 4,800 new positions spanning the military, reserves, and civilian support roles.
Volunteer candidates aged 18-25 will initially be offered 500 reservist positions, receiving a net monthly salary of €2,000.
