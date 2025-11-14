Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Banas Dairy & BBSSL Partner To Build Seed-To-Market Potato Value Chain

2025-11-14 02:06:37
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 14 (KNN) Banas Dairy and Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a comprehensive seed-to-market value chain for potatoes.

The partnership focuses on producing and distributing certified, disease-free seed potatoes, while promoting scientific cultivation practices, contract farming models, and efficient market linkages.

The agreement was signed on 10 November 2025 at Atal Akshay Urja Bhavan in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Cooperation, the initiative is expected to enhance productivity, reduce input losses, and improve income stability for potato-growing farmers.

Under the MoU, BBSSL will utilise Banas Dairy's tissue culture and aeroponic facilities for high-quality seed production. Banas Dairy, in turn, will extend technical support and market assistance.

Officials noted that the collaboration is intended to improve farmer resilience by modernising the potato value chain through cooperative-led innovation.

(KNN Bureau)

KNN India

