Two Dead as Small Plane Crashes in Philippines


2025-10-18 07:18:36
(MENAFN) Two individuals lost their lives Saturday when an ultralight aircraft crashed into a rice field in Tarlac province, located north of Manila, authorities confirmed.

According to police reports, the plane was observed flying erratically, circling the vicinity multiple times before descending uncontrollably. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. local time in a village within the municipality of Concepcion.

The victims, a 19-year-old male pilot and an 18-year-old female passenger, were rushed to a nearby hospital but were both pronounced dead upon arrival, police officials confirmed.

At this time, the exact cause of the crash remains undetermined as investigators continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Emergency responders and aviation authorities have been dispatched to the scene to assist with the ongoing inquiry.

