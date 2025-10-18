403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two Dead as Small Plane Crashes in Philippines
(MENAFN) Two individuals lost their lives Saturday when an ultralight aircraft crashed into a rice field in Tarlac province, located north of Manila, authorities confirmed.
According to police reports, the plane was observed flying erratically, circling the vicinity multiple times before descending uncontrollably. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. local time in a village within the municipality of Concepcion.
The victims, a 19-year-old male pilot and an 18-year-old female passenger, were rushed to a nearby hospital but were both pronounced dead upon arrival, police officials confirmed.
At this time, the exact cause of the crash remains undetermined as investigators continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Emergency responders and aviation authorities have been dispatched to the scene to assist with the ongoing inquiry.
According to police reports, the plane was observed flying erratically, circling the vicinity multiple times before descending uncontrollably. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. local time in a village within the municipality of Concepcion.
The victims, a 19-year-old male pilot and an 18-year-old female passenger, were rushed to a nearby hospital but were both pronounced dead upon arrival, police officials confirmed.
At this time, the exact cause of the crash remains undetermined as investigators continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Emergency responders and aviation authorities have been dispatched to the scene to assist with the ongoing inquiry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment