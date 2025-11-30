403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Court Voids Parliamentary Elections Results in 26 Districts
(MENAFN) Egypt's top administrative court has invalidated parliamentary election outcomes in 26 electoral districts citing violations, local media outlets reported Sunday.
The initial phase of parliamentary elections occurred on Nov. 10-11 to select House of Representatives members across 14 of Egypt's 27 governorates.
A state news agency stated the decision to cancel parliamentary vote results by the Higher Administrative Court on Saturday stemmed from appeals by candidates who competed in the first phase.
The court ruled to "invalidate the electoral process and void the announcement of results in 26 districts across nine governorates," the news agency said, without specifying further details.
No immediate response came from the National Election Authority (NEA) regarding the court ruling.
The verdict emerged after the electoral authority announced on Nov. 18 that voting would be repeated in 19 districts out of 70, in half of the governorates included in the first phase, after detecting "fundamental breaches." The rerun is scheduled for December.
The court verdict raises the number of invalidated districts to 45 out of 70 – nearly 64 percent of all districts in the first phase.
This marks the first time since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took office in 2014 that the National Election Authority or Higher Administrative Court has decided to order a rerun of vote, according to a correspondent.
The second and final phase of the elections was held on Nov. 24–25 in 73 districts across 13 governorates, and its results are expected to be announced on Dec. 2.
Egypt has around 69 million eligible voters out of a population of about 108 million.
The House of Representatives serves for five years as Egypt's legislative authority and consists of 568 elected members, with five percent directly appointed by the president.
The initial phase of parliamentary elections occurred on Nov. 10-11 to select House of Representatives members across 14 of Egypt's 27 governorates.
A state news agency stated the decision to cancel parliamentary vote results by the Higher Administrative Court on Saturday stemmed from appeals by candidates who competed in the first phase.
The court ruled to "invalidate the electoral process and void the announcement of results in 26 districts across nine governorates," the news agency said, without specifying further details.
No immediate response came from the National Election Authority (NEA) regarding the court ruling.
The verdict emerged after the electoral authority announced on Nov. 18 that voting would be repeated in 19 districts out of 70, in half of the governorates included in the first phase, after detecting "fundamental breaches." The rerun is scheduled for December.
The court verdict raises the number of invalidated districts to 45 out of 70 – nearly 64 percent of all districts in the first phase.
This marks the first time since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took office in 2014 that the National Election Authority or Higher Administrative Court has decided to order a rerun of vote, according to a correspondent.
The second and final phase of the elections was held on Nov. 24–25 in 73 districts across 13 governorates, and its results are expected to be announced on Dec. 2.
Egypt has around 69 million eligible voters out of a population of about 108 million.
The House of Representatives serves for five years as Egypt's legislative authority and consists of 568 elected members, with five percent directly appointed by the president.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment