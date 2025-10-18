403
Foreign Minister stresses Turkey’s devotion to supply relief to Gaza
(MENAFN) Türkiye has reaffirmed its commitment to providing humanitarian relief to Gaza and supporting the Palestinian cause, while also strengthening diplomatic and economic cooperation with Germany and the European Union.
Speaking alongside German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at a joint press conference on Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized Ankara’s ongoing efforts to help rebuild Gaza and provide long-term support to Palestinians in the aftermath of the ceasefire.
"Türkiye will continue to be a breath for Gaza and a hope for Palestine. We will also continue to actively support efforts to rebuild Gaza," Fidan declared.
He added that every reconstruction project in Gaza would serve as a symbol of humanity’s shared conscience. “Our ultimate goal is to implement a two-state solution and to establish a Middle East where peace and prosperity prevail despite all the suffering,” he said.
Following the recent ceasefire agreement, Türkiye increased its aid efforts and now aims to make humanitarian support more sustainable and organized. Fidan noted that both countries had a shared understanding during their talks in Berlin: that the truce must be upheld, humanitarian access should remain uninterrupted, and the conflict must be brought to a permanent end.
Fidan also stressed that a two-state solution is the cornerstone of any long-term peace plan in the region. He urged European powers, especially Germany, to adopt a more proactive and constructive role in supporting Palestinian rights and reconstruction efforts.
He reiterated Ankara's readiness to take on broader responsibilities outlined in the ceasefire agreement, including involvement in initiatives such as a task force, peace council, or international stabilization force—should those mechanisms be activated. "Türkiye has fulfilled its responsibilities in implementing the agreement reached and is fully prepared to do even more going forward," he stated.
Beyond regional security matters, Fidan and Wadephul also discussed the expanding economic partnership between Türkiye and Germany. Fidan noted that trade volume between Türkiye and EU countries had reached $220 billion, with Germany accounting for approximately $50 billion. He expressed confidence that bilateral trade could soon grow to $60 billion.
On the topic of Türkiye’s relations with the European Union, the Turkish foreign minister pushed for progress in several key areas, including updating the customs union, reviving the visa liberalization process, and establishing a long-term strategic framework that benefits both sides.
The ministers also addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, discussing possible peace scenarios and efforts to promote a ceasefire.
Wadephul, for his part, acknowledged Türkiye’s meaningful contribution to the U.S.-backed ceasefire plan in Gaza, applauding Ankara’s role in its implementation. “This contribution has been very valuable. I am confident Türkiye will continue to stand with us to strengthen the agreement and turn it into a real peace process,” he said.
He reiterated Germany’s position on the Israel-Palestine conflict, underlining that “Palestinians should have hope to establish their own state in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.”
Highlighting the broader strategic partnership, Wadephul emphasized that Türkiye is not only a NATO member but also a valuable partner in foreign policy matters. “What I have always noticed is that we have many common interests. Therefore, Türkiye is not only a NATO ally for us but a strategic partner and good friend in all foreign policy issues, and it will continue to be,” he said.
Regarding Türkiye’s EU accession process, Wadephul acknowledged that both sides had responsibilities. “We want progress in EU-Türkiye relations. We want the customs union updated.
We want visa liberalization. Overall, we want a positive agenda. If Türkiye genuinely wants to join the EU, it will find a reliable and friendly partner in Germany,” he noted, adding that movement on the issue could happen within weeks or months, depending on Türkiye’s level of commitment.
On defense cooperation, Wadephul welcomed closer collaboration between German and Turkish defense sectors, pointing out several joint projects nearing completion. “Türkiye is a reliable and central NATO partner for us, so close cooperation between our defense industries is natural.
Outside NATO partners, who else could we collaborate with?” he remarked.
The joint press conference underscored growing alignment between Türkiye and Germany on both regional crises and long-term strategic cooperation, with both countries pledging to work together for stability, peace, and shared prosperity.
