Gold, Diesel, Gas Prices Surge Petrol Slightly Drops In Kabul
KABUL (Pajhwok): Gold, diesel and liquefied gas prices surged, while petrol rates slightly declined. Prices of other food items remained stable during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.
Fuel Prices
A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok that the price of one litre of petrol decreased from 75afs to 74afs, but diesel surged from 77afs to 81afs.
Mohammad Jan Amin, a liquefied gas seller in Daha-i-Bagh locality, said the rate of one kilogram of the commodity increased from 53afs to 55afs.
Gold Prices
Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in the Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold rose from 6,850afs to 7,150afs, while the same amount of Russian gold increased from 5,450afs to 5,660afs.
Food Items
Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said prices of essential food items remained unchanged during the week:
-
A 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil: 1,600afs
A 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice: 2,600afs
A 49-kg bag of Indian sugar: 2,350afs
A 49-kg sack of Kazakh flour: 1,500afs
One kilogram of African black tea: 380afs
One kilogram of Indonesian green tea: 350afs
Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, reported slightly higher retail prices:
-
49-kg bag of Kazakh flour: 1,550afs
24-kg bag of Pakistani rice: 2,650afs
49-kg sack of Indian sugar: 2,400afs
16-litre bottle of cooking oil: 1,650afs
One kilogram of black tea: 430afs
One kilogram of green tea: 400afs
Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded at 66.50afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 230afs.
During the previous week, one US dollar was 66afs, and 1,000 Pakistani rupees remained at 230afs.
hz/sa
