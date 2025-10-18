Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold, Diesel, Gas Prices Surge Petrol Slightly Drops In Kabul

Gold, Diesel, Gas Prices Surge Petrol Slightly Drops In Kabul


(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Gold, diesel and liquefied gas prices surged, while petrol rates slightly declined. Prices of other food items remained stable during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Fuel Prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok that the price of one litre of petrol decreased from 75afs to 74afs, but diesel surged from 77afs to 81afs.

Mohammad Jan Amin, a liquefied gas seller in Daha-i-Bagh locality, said the rate of one kilogram of the commodity increased from 53afs to 55afs.

Gold Prices

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in the Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold rose from 6,850afs to 7,150afs, while the same amount of Russian gold increased from 5,450afs to 5,660afs.

Food Items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said prices of essential food items remained unchanged during the week:

  • A 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil: 1,600afs
  • A 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice: 2,600afs
  • A 49-kg bag of Indian sugar: 2,350afs
  • A 49-kg sack of Kazakh flour: 1,500afs
  • One kilogram of African black tea: 380afs
  • One kilogram of Indonesian green tea: 350afs

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, reported slightly higher retail prices:

  • 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour: 1,550afs
  • 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice: 2,650afs
  • 49-kg sack of Indian sugar: 2,400afs
  • 16-litre bottle of cooking oil: 1,650afs
  • One kilogram of black tea: 430afs
  • One kilogram of green tea: 400afs

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded at 66.50afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 230afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar was 66afs, and 1,000 Pakistani rupees remained at 230afs.

