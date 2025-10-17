WFP Calls For Full Access To Gaza To Combat Famine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has urged the opening of all border crossings into the Gaza Strip, warning that addressing famine in the besieged enclave will take time.

WFP spokesperson Abeer Etefa stated at a Geneva press briefing that famine has been observed in parts of Gaza since late August. She noted that five distribution centers are currently operating closer to residents, with a goal to expand to 145 centers to flood Gaza with food.

Etefa said an average of 560 tonnes of food aid has entered Gaza daily since the ceasefire began, but this remains below the level of need. Access to Gaza City and the northern region is especially difficult due to damaged or blocked roads in the war-torn south.

She added that 57 trucks reached southern and central Gaza yesterday, calling it a milestone, though still short of the target range of 80 to 100 trucks per day.